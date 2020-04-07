F&V Capital Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up about 4.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 91,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

