F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,560 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 4.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 16,138,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,030,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.26.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,520.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,547 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

