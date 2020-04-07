FY2020 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Decreased by Piper Sandler

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

