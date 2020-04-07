GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $4.47 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00061011 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last week, GAPS has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $44.72 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033247 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,410.85 or 1.01095414 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

