Gas (GAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.84 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Gas token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00015745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, OKEx and Huobi. Gas has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02592466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00205690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinnest, Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitinka, Cobinhood, Poloniex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Huobi, Koinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

