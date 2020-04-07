Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 15,492 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $8.71 on Tuesday, reaching $200.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.64. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

