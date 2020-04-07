Gateway Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 202.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.71. 24,330,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.84. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

