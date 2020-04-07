Gateway Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.55. 7,384,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,395,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

