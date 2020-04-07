Gateway Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 397,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,463,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,473 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

