Gateway Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $83.66. 9,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,715. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

