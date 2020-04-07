Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $2.09 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

MDYG traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

