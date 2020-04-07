Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $2.79 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. American Express comprises about 0.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens cut their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

NYSE:AXP traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 525,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.55. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

