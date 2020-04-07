Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 13,920 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.83. 68,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

