GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GATX by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter.

GATX stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. GATX has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

