Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGZPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gazprom PAO (EDR) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. VTB Capital cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

Shares of OGZPY opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Gazprom PAO has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.