GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,337,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GCP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GCP stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

