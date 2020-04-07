Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

NYSE GNK opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.48%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,692,931,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $698,596,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

