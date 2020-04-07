General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Director Sells $701,075.52 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 235.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 68.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 151,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

