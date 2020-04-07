Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00010359 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Binance and Ovis. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $307,511.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.02593914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00205878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Ovis, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

