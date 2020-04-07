GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.61% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 245,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 600,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,450 shares of company stock worth $416,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GNMK stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.95. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.