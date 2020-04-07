Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Semtech worth $51,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Semtech by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,191 shares of company stock worth $1,337,466 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Semtech from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.