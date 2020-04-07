Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Shopify worth $55,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.37.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $392.65 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $593.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -353.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

