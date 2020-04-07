Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Webster Financial worth $54,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,533,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

