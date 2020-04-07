Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,869 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Dolby Laboratories worth $54,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

