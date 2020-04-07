Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 49,739 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,739 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Aaron’s worth $53,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 100.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 208,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

