Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 93,954 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of nVent Electric worth $51,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,513 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,377,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,403,000 after acquiring an additional 271,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,190,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 93,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CL King began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.