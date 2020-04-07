Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Steven Madden worth $51,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 304,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 97,891 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $4,081,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

