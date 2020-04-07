Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of LHC Group worth $55,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

LHC Group stock opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

