Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $52,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

TNDM opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.