Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 91,913 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $55,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

