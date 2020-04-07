Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Blackbaud worth $54,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,158,000 after acquiring an additional 229,289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackbaud by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLKB. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

