Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Axis Capital worth $53,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Butt acquired 5,760 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.49 per share, for a total transaction of $250,502.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 986,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,921,237.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.