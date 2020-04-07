GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of GPRK stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. 15,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,802. The stock has a market cap of $504.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $158.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

