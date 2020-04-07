Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Leo Liebowitz Sells 56,000 Shares

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Director Leo Liebowitz sold 56,000 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leo Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Leo Liebowitz sold 99,858 shares of Getty Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,939,242.36.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Leo Liebowitz sold 25,000 shares of Getty Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of Getty Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $240,144.80.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 247,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,487. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $807.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

