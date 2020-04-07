Giant One Day Volume Reaches $2,257.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $43,548.54 and approximately $2,257.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $10.42, $5.63 and $18.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00330842 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00420242 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018197 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002193 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,371,247 coins and its circulating supply is 7,371,243 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $5.63, $11.91, $24.71, $33.89, $10.42, $50.68, $20.33, $13.92, $7.59, $70.83 and $31.10. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

