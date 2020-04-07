Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $7.11 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Bancor Network, Bibox and Binance.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02577712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00201099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Upbit, BiteBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Bithumb, OKEx, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

