Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.26.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,045,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,520.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,547. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

