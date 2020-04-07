Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GILD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.26.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,995 shares of company stock worth $5,092,547 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 263,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 659.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

