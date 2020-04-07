GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.