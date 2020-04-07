Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GLAPF stock remained flat at $$10.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. Glanbia has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Get Glanbia alerts:

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.