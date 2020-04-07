Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Glaukos worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

GKOS stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Glaukos Corp has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

