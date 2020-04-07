GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oddo Securities lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,507.53 ($19.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,537.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,690.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Insiders have bought 810 shares of company stock worth $1,884,306 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.