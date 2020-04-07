GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,900 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,507.53 ($19.83) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,537.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,690.59.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Insiders have purchased 810 shares of company stock worth $1,884,306 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

