Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 260 at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 242.33 ($3.19).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 140.04 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion and a PE ratio of -46.68. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

