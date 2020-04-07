GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 771,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,177. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.98.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

