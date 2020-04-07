GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (NILSY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS: NILSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/18/2020 – GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

