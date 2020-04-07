Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $924.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.97.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

