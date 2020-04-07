GoldFund (GFUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $747.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 160.2% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $143,972.22 and approximately $747.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.