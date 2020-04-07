Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 23,753 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,718.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,492,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,467,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,359.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.