Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,865 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Delphi Technologies worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $142,600,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,245,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 160,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 145,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

